DJ Cuppy, popular singer and daughter of wealthy oil mogul, Femi Otedola, has stated that she is thinking of going back to school to study architecture.

Cuppy has already bagged several academic degrees but has confessed that she really feels like going back to school.

Her post was met with mixed reactions; Some were indifferent, some were happy for her, while others felt she just wanted to waste money because she and her family had that in abundance.

Some commenters also blamed the cause of this decision on her single relationship status. They said that it could be loneliness driving her to make that decision.

The comments read:

“Not thinking about having a suitor and leave the market”

“Your papa get the money now. You no kuku get wahala like some of us.”