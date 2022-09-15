TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young man named Nonso Obidatti has opened up on Twitter about being a victim of ‘evil houses’ in Lagos. 

In his tweet, he narrated how his life moved from grace to grass in a space of just three months after renting a house with ‘bad luck’.

His post read : 

“Omo, I am a victim of evil houses in Lagos… the same week I moved in, I lost my job, sold my car and ran into serious debt. Sold my properties and went into serious depression. I went back to my parents house. Everything went from 100 to zero within 3 months.

JUJU IS REAL.” 

“When I started tracing the root of my problem, I confirmed that the guy downstairs I moved in the same date with is also experiencing the issues. I left my 8 months rent there and my things and ran back to my parents house with deteriorating health. I will share the address soon.” 

His followers asked him to provide the address to the house so that other people wouldn’t fall victim to the unfortunate situation.

