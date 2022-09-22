“I pray for grace to always love my wife and never think of sleeping with another woman” – Nigerian man writes

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has taken to his social media page to pray against temptation as he celebrates his 5th wedding anniversary.

The man identified on Facebook as Godfactor studios prayed for grace to resist the urge to sleep with any other woman except his wife.

He continued by urging men to stay faithful to their wives by doing their best to avoid distractions.

In his words:

“It’s not by power nor by might. I pray for grace to always love my wife and never think of sleeping with another woman,

We have passed five years and by God’s grace, we are still standing on our vows. More grace Lord.

It is also my earnest prayer that all men appreciate their wives and stay away from distractions.

“Dear fellow man, God will help you if you want to stay pure, but the truth is, many men don’t want to be faithful….E go vex some of you, but I don’t care!!”

