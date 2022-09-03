“I wake up everyday dey thank God say nah u born me” – Davido pens heartfelt note to his dad

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, ace singer-songwriter, has written a heartfelt appreciation to his father, Mr. Adedeji Adeleke, for everything he has done for him.

The ‘Jowo’ singer took to Instagram to share a photo of his father, detailing how he has influenced his life in a variety of ways.

Davido and his Dad
According to Davido, his father taught him to work hard, and humility; taught him to remain the same person no matter how rich or successful he becomes.

He described Mr. Adedeji as his twin and thanked God he was the one who begot him.

He wrote:

“I dey wake up everyday dey thank God say nah u born me! THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT! You taught me humility; you taught me hard work; you taught me that no matter how rich/successful you get, never change u wey born! I love and appreciate you, daddy!!! We all thank you for everything!!!!! MASTERMIND !! 5 STAR BILLI!!!!! LUV U TWIN”.

