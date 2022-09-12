I will never wish you bad despite calling me senior man – Bobrisky sympathizes with Sabinus following car accident

Popular crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky has sympathized with skit maker, Sabinus aka Mr Funny.

Yesterday, Sunday September 11, it was reported that the comedian was involved in a car accident which damaged badly, his newly acquired Mercedes Benz.

Fortunately, the Skit maker survived the horrific incident.

Bobrisky took to his Facebook page following the incident to sympathize with him.

According to the socialite, he doesn’t wish him bad despite the fact that he, Sabinus, is constantly trolling and insulting him.

It would be recalled that Sabinus has on several occasions taken to his social media comment section to call him a Senior man which only makes the cross dresser irritable.

Bobrisky also appreciated God sparing the life of the skit maker.

See his post below:

