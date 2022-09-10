“James Brown is doing well, please help me tell him” – Bobrisky shuns beef with James Brown, congratulates him

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has sent out a message to his colleague, James Brown.

During a recent live session, the self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ shunned all beef with James and showered accolades on him.

Bobrisky said he loves how James Brown worked on himself and began to improve. According to Bobrisky, James is doing so good than he thought he would.

He further appealed to his fans to share his video with James Brown so he can see it.

“I love the fact that he is improving. He is doing so good. I’m so happy for him. You guys send him this video that I’m happy for James Brown. He’s doing good”, Bob said.



Watch the video below: