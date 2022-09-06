‘I’ll be 21 in a few days’ – Cater Efe announces; netizens react

Popular skit maker and singer, Carter Efe has taken to social media to announce he will be turning a new age soon.

The content creator revealed that on 29 of September 2022, he will become 21 years old.

The Machala hit maker revealed this in a post on his Twitter page recently.

Although, many Twitter users appear to doubt the validity of his claim as soon point out that he appears to look way older than the age he claims to be.

It would be recalled that the comedian turned singer took the music industry by the storms after he released his much loved single Machala which was dedicated to his music idol, Wizkid.

The song has gone on to break records, making the Billboard Charts.