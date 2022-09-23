I’m walking round Dubai airport and nobody has begged me – Sabinus shades Nigerian airport workers in video

Popular comedian and content creator, Sabinus aka Mr Funny has narrated his experience at an airport in Dubai, United Emirates.

According to him, he has been walking around without any airport staff making attempt to beg him for money.

Sabinus likened how he was able to freely move about the Dubai airport without being bothered to how airport personnel in Nigeria approach him to ask for money the instant they recognize him.

The creator of the clip observed that some of the Nigerian airport employees begged him to show them affection and even went so far as to claim that they tried to convince him that since they frequently watched his comedy, they should receive some sort of payment or reward.

Sabinus stated that they usually say;

“Baba show me love, na you dey chop my data”

Watch the video below: