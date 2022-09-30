TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady called Philex_cruise in TikTok has narrated how she gathered courage to approach a fine staff at the bank.

She revealed that she approached the man and complemented his handsome looks, and also went ahead to ask for his number which he gave to her.

In her words:

“So I met this banker at the bank, he was so cute and I approached him.” 

She was very happy at the success of her mission to get the man’s number and netizens commended her courage. They aired their opinions in the comments section.

@user8764620997414: “I wish I have this courage I for no loose one cute guy wey I meet for ore wen I dey come from Lagos😂I almost cried for loosing him sha😂😂.”

@GREATPRINCE SUNDAY INYANG: “we don’t hesitate in giving you guys our numz😂.”

See video here: 

@philex_cruise_vanshali

I get mind sha can you try this #philex_cruise #teamsam🔥

♬ original sound – Philex_cruise

 

