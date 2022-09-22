22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing land

A 22-year-old lady from Malawi has bought a land for herself and also began building her own house.

In a video making rounds online, she took netizens on a journey from her land purchase to building.

The caption of the video read:

“In 2020 I saw the small modern design house on YouTube. At age 21 in 2021 I bought my own land. Day1, I started the foundation. Day2 the slab. Day3 standing. Day4 window level. Day5 beam level. Day6 roof. To be continued”.

The video brought about different reactions.

@Wonder Nyirenda said: “I really admire people that became successful at a tender age well keep it up as we also wait for our time”

@Blessy WaZio Dida Ba: “congratulations, am very interested in the final product and design of the house….. go girl…..”

@Meika pretty: “Hun hope out there is safe, I said that caz I don’t see any other houses. I’m happy and proud of you 🥰 very ambitious 💕”

@missochieng: “where do you guys get money…I’m 22 yes I try but cannot build a house jowaa😂”

