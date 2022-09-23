Lady shares her heartbreaking experience after getting r*ped at 15

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young girl identified as bop_bella has taken to TikTok to share her sad experience in the hands of r*pists.

She talked about how she was taken advantage of, mocked and still had her baby killed.

Her post read:

“I was r*ped at the age of 15, by 3 guys. They dr*gged me. I was in ss2. I got pregnant and i didnt know till it was six months. I was m0cked and insulted by my classmate and friends in the street. I dropped out of school. I wanted to kill myself. I took dr*gs and po!$ons. I tried to ab0rt the pregnancy but all to no avail.

Then i left lagos and went to nnewi. I gave birth to my daughter there after 9 months. She grew up to be so beautiful and so smart at the age of 2. But they still didnt allow her to live. She was killed on may 22 2021″

@bop_bella

#greenscreen 😭😭😭i miss u forever 😭💔#foryou

♬ If I Would Have Known by Kyle Hume – kyle hume

