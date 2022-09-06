“Please never get a divorce” – Korra Obidi breaks down in tears as her 6-month-old daughter is taken away

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular dancer, Korra Obidi, has broken down in tears after her daughter, Athena was taken away from her.

In a sad video, the lady cried bitterly as she advised her fans against getting a divorce.

She revealed that she has not set her eyes on her six-month-old daughter, Athena for a week now due to their divorce. Apparently, the little girl has been with her father.

“Guys please don’t get divorced. Divorce is not for the weak. Being separated from your six-month-old for the whole week is not for the weak. I have been trying to keep my composure all week long but last night I broke cause I saw strangers touching my child. I just broke.”

Watch the video below:

