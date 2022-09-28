TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young Nigerian lady, Jola, played a pregnancy prank on her mum just to get her reaction and got a response that scared her.

She told her mum that she had something to tell her and then went ahead to send her mum a positive pregnancy test.

Her mum’s response was:
“I used to think u love me n will make me proud but I was wrong, did is like a death sentence to me but it’s too late now, it’s ur life so live it d way u choose. Just forget about coming to Canada to join me n start a new life u choose for urself in naija. Won ki n sope ki imode ma dete, toba tile da inu Igbo gbe. I rest my case. IRE ooo”.

After she got the response, she didn’t hesitate to tell her mum that it was a prank. Her mum was clearly displeased but she apologized and promised not to pull such stunt again.

See video here:

@blackkora

I was scared 😱 #fyp #viral #prank #yabaleftonline #foryoupage #blackkora #trending

♬ Organise – Asake

