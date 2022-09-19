TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is…

Lady shows off her oyinbo ‘sugar daddy’ who’s funding her expensive lifestyle (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady has taken to TikTok to show off her white sugar daddy who’s funding her expensive lifestyle.

Sharing the video, she noted that she didn’t care if she was judged because she was just living her best life.

She said on TikTok:

READ ALSO

Fans drum support for Destiny Etiko after she got ridiculed…

Viral video of kind oyinbo man bottle-feeding baby stirs…

“Me on my five star tropical vacation funded by my sugar daddy.”

She was seen with her sugar daddy at the beach and they both looked happy. Some people in the comments wished that they were in her shoes.

A part of the comments read:
@WAFFLES>PANCAKES: “You’re so inspirational”

@Chelsea: “Y’all stay on vacation sis! I’m jealous”

@Angel: “Girl you doing the lords work 😂🤣🌹❤️❤️💜💜”

@Natasha: “no judgement here… im tryna be like you girl lol”

@LLSha🖤: “He’s having the time of his life and that’s what he wants most😂😭💯💯💯”

See video here:

@_semie

You guys can all judge me if you want, but I do not care, I have never ever been happier #euphoria #agegap #fyp #foryoupage

♬ Koroba – Tiwa Savage

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle Suleman and Shan…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he breaks news of…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is lying – Speed…

Halima Abubakar finally reveals how she met Apostle Suleiman, threatens to…

I may reunite with my ex-husband – Chacha Eke says

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

“No man can put asunder” – Actor, Yul Edochie publicly embraces first wife, May…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it respectable to marry one and…

Portable jubilates as Davido re-follows him on Instagram weeks after Osun…

“I just like bad bois” – Shan George reveals she’s crushing on…

Woman finally changes her hairstyle after 21 years, cuts down her dreads (Video)

“What happened to his backside?” – Rare video of Bobrisky…

Lady shows off her oyinbo ‘sugar daddy’ who’s funding her…

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More