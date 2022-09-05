A man has revealed how his neighbor caught his girlfriend cheating and bundled all her belongings to send to the orphanage.

Twitter user Camhoudini who shared the story via Twitter, said the angry boyfriend paid him $200 to help him pack the things.

He noted that the girl involved is not even aware that her belongings are being moved to the orphanage as she’s currently away.

Camhoudini tweeted:

“My neighbor caught his girlfriend cheating never said anything ..waited until she went on her trip with her friends and gave ALL her shi to Goodwill 😬😭he’s breaking his lease Monday and moving into his new apartment Friday and she comes back Next Tuesday and she don’t know shi. Currently helping him move😂 buddy paying me $200. Nigga even taking the tree to goodwill.”