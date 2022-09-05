Kcee sparks reactions after dedicating Headies Award to his wife and girlfriend (Video)

Popular singer, Kcee has stirred massive reactions online with the speech he gave at the 15th Headies Awards night.

The award ceremony took place on Sunday night, and it was hosted by Nollywood actress Osas Ighodoro and Hollywood actor Anthony Anderson.

Wizkid, BNXN, Kcee, and a plethora of other artists are among the night’s victors.

The song “Cultural Praise” by KCee & Okwesili Eze Group was named the Best Inspirational Song at the 2022 Headies.

To win the prize, KCEE bested competitors including Timi Dakolo, Chidinma, Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan, and Nathaniel Bassey.

When he dedicated his award to his wife and girlfriend, the performer captured the attention of the audience.

Kcee made an effort to defend his remarks by claiming that his wife doubles as both his girlfriend and best friend.

Watch the video below:

See netizens reactions:

itz_miz_emi; I no fit laugh ooo 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 before madam go change am ooo😂😂

eselexy; My mom calls my dad MY GUY so what

hopkins_fashion_world; I know someone who calls her husband my boyfriend so I’m not surprised

beeorlar32; You say what 😂

edward_richy__; Baba don expose himself 😂😂😂