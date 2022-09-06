Man calls off his wedding after his fiancee failed to attend his friend’s wedding ceremony

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young man has called off his wedding ceremony with his wife-to-be after she failed to attend his friend’s wedding.

He had asked the lady why she failed to attend the wedding after he asked her to. Her response didn’t sit well with him and he immediately cancelled their imminent wedding.

Ogoon80 who shared the story via Twitter said:

“So this lady was introduced to a guy who is coming from UK 🇬🇧 for marriage purpose. They have been in good talking terms; like everything is moving smoothly. The guy asked the lady to attend a wedding ceremony of one his friends but never told her he will be in the wedding.

He came in un announced to her and couldn’t find the lady at the wedding. He later called her to know why she didn’t attend the wedding. She gave him some flimsy excuses but the guy wasn’t convinced so he cancelled the marriage plan with the lady. The lady has been begging him but the guy isn’t giving her a listening ear.”

