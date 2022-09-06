Man heartbroken as he discovers cousin is behind his kidnap after sneaking into kidnapper’s den

A young man identified as Abode on Twitter has narrated how a man found out that his cousin was behind his kidnap.

The man had been kidnapped weeks ago and his captors demanded a ransom of N3 million. His wife was subsequently kidnapped too and after interrogation, they found out his cousin was behind the arrest.

Abode tweeted:

“A man in Ondo state was kidnapped few weeks ago and a ransom of N3 million was demanded, friends and families gathered the money and paid for his release.

About 2weeks later, the same group kidnapped his wife. The man was furious and he went to the enclave of the kidnappers to protest his annoyance. When he got there, he asked their leader why his wife should be kidnapped after paying N3million just 2 weeks ago for his release. That, is he the only person in Nigeria?.

The leader of the group was full of rage and called his lieutenants and ask them the following questions:

Q1. Do you know this man?

Answer : Yes, we kidnapped him few weeks ago.

Q2. How much did we receive as ransome from him?

Answer: N3million

Q3. How much did you bring to me and begged me to release him

Answer: N50k

The leader then asked one of them to remove his mask that covered his face.

God of Mercy!! It turned out to be the man’s cousin that comes to his house regularly. The man was shocked! The leader picked his gun and killed the cousin on the spot and released the woman to him to go in peace.

Be vigilant in your environment even among your family members, there must be an informant, an insider to monitor your movement before giving you away. May God help us.”