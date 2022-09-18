Mercy Aigbe makes a bride emotional on her wedding day (Video)

Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, a Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, has made a bride’s wedding more memorable.

On her wedding day, the wife of Marketer Kazim Adeoti surprised her fan with her presence.

The ever-busy actress took time out of her schedule to attend the event.

Mercy, who was seen beaming with joy, had no doubt she made the bride’s day.

According to Mercy, there is something special about the bride that she had to clear her schedule for her.

Sharing clips from the beautiful event, the mother of two revealed that she cherishes her fans.

“My Fans and I. Everyone who knows me, knows I cherish my Fans! This particular one is so special that I had to take a break today from filming to attend her wedding! I wouldn’t miss it for the world! Happy Married Life my love @aramazingworld may God bless your union!”.

Watch the video below;