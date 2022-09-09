Moment lady got robbed while on date with man who couldn’t do anything (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady was a victim of a smooth robbery in Rome, Italy, which was videotaped and posted online.

Although it is unknown if the male was the young woman’s lover or not, they however appeared to be out on a date.

She hung her pause on the chair she was sitting on while they ate lunch outside in a cafe.

A man approached her from behind and pretended to want to sit down, but instead he took her purse with style and left.

She couldn’t witness what happened in the video because she was behind the robber, but her man was facing the criminal when he carried her bag.

People questioned whether he allowed it to happen on purpose or whether he simply failed to see the man stealing her back because he did nothing to stop it.

Watch the video below:

