“I don’t have time to beat around the bush” – Lady leaks messages she received from straightforward admirer

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Canada-based lady has shared screenshots of the messages she received from a straightforward admirer who wanted a relationship with her.

In the screenshots, the young man said he wants them to get into a unique kind of friendship that would definitely lead to a serious relationship.

According to the bold man who went straight to the point about his intentions, he wants them to be business partners, idea sharing partners, faith partners and eventually, life partners.

He went further to reveal his genotype and blood group. The lady, identified as @lohwis on Twitter, shared the screenshots and said she loves his energy and audacity.

She also noted that she would give him audience but is not promising that their friendship would lead anywhere.

She captioned it;
“Posting this is not to ridicule the sender. On the contrary, this has made me laugh a lot. I love the energy and audacity. Totally looking forward to engaging with him. I’m not promising anything . I just wanted to say men know what they want, if you’re not it, you’re not it!“

Read his messages below,

