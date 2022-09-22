TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and…

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son…

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing…

Motorist amazed after seeing man sleeping in driver’s seat as Tesla drives itself (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Tesla owner was caught on camera nodding off while being driven by his self-driving car.

The fact that the driver of the Tesla was busy dozing off while the car was traveling at a high rate of speed on a highway astounded other drivers.

When another motorist approached, they displayed the man sleeping with no worry or concern that any unforeseen event might happen by tilting his head back and laying it on the upper section of the seat he was seated on.

READ ALSO

Nigerian man living abroad accuses his wife of sleeping with…

Driver who forgot where he parked his boss’ car after…

The fascinated individual who captured him shared the video with the caption; ”So they do drive themselves.”

Tesla is an electric vehicle produced by Elon Musk, a billionaire, and his company Tesla Inc.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and sidechick

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son goes on his…

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing land

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

Bride-to-be breaks down in tears as she’s asked to wash plates, fetch…

Man storms bank to close his account because they didn’t send him birthday…

I don’t know what he used on me – Chinese lady says as she shows off Nigerian…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Motorist amazed after seeing man sleeping in driver’s seat as Tesla drives…

“Being a virgin doesn’t make you a wife material” – Ovie Ossai roundly lambastes…

Nigerian lady who works as barber, marries her customer (Video)

Single father of triplets cries out for help as he’s left to take care of…

“She’s a professional” – Little girl amazes people with…

Man leaves cashier baffled as he pays with bundles of N10 notes

Chomzy speaks on possibility of relationship with Groovy (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More