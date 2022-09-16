“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he finally reveals son’s face (Photos)

Banky Wellington, a politician and singer, has finally unveiled his son Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington’s face.

In March, it was reported that Banky W and his actress wife, Adesua Etomi, had shown the world a glimpse of their kid.

Since his birth, the couple has kept their son a secret, but on National Son’s Day, they shared adorable images of him on their Instagram page.

He wrote:

“My baby had our baby and he’s everything we prayed for… Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington. God is good. Thank you Jesus. The End”.

Fans and colleagues have flooded their comment section with their messages for the adorable kid.

Jemima Osunde wrote, “You prayed for a champion and did you or did you not. Lmao! The boy is a warrior”

Toyin Abraham, “See my cute son

Williams Uchemba wrote, “I love you”

Funke Etti wrote, “So cute”

Lala Akindoju, “The actual cutest”.