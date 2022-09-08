TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Please never get a divorce” – Korra Obidi…

Wife uses big truck to move her things out of husband’s…

Man ends relationship with girlfriend after catching her cook…

“My daddy’s money makes me look chubby” – Video of little girl stirs mixed reactions

Entertainment
By Shalom

A trending video of a very chubby kid looking cute as she she stood on her feet has stirred massive reactions online.

The little girl’s TikTok page which is managed by her mum shared the clip with the caption: “My daddy’s money makes me look chubby. Rate or hate.”

Moments after the video was shared online, several netizens stormed the comments section to air their views.

READ ALSO

Adorable petite lady with a subtle voice cries out,…

Heartbreaking moment little girl broke down in tears after…

Many people had mixed reactions to the video of the baby. While some wondered if she is not too fat for the sake of her health, there were those who admired the baby’s chubbiness.

ABIMBOLA said: “I don’t know what to say! My feelings are mixed. This can be a good thing and also not. But to be sure, kindly take her for check up. She is pretty.”

@__lil__stephene

My Daddy’s money makes me look chubby 🥰🥰🥰🥵🥵🥵🥵Rate or hate 😂#fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fypage #makemefamous #makemeviral #celebrities #chubbyqueen #finebabechallenge #tiktokbabys #imustbepopular #letsfaceit

♬ Terminator by Asake – LYRICS AFRICA

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Please never get a divorce” – Korra Obidi breaks down in…

Wife uses big truck to move her things out of husband’s house after 6…

Man ends relationship with girlfriend after catching her cook food with…

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two different organs…

Lawyer who married blind lady shuns critics, says he’s enjoying his…

Woman reacts as she sees James Brown coming out from female toilet (Video)

“I have become the most beautiful” – Eniola Badmus hails…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Noisemaker, I get class pass you” – Goya Menor drags Portable…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush” – Lady leaks…

“Bella must get a strike for this” – Reactions as Bella…

Man who’s been unemployed for 3 years moves out of parents house, shows…

“May God provide for us” – Nigerian man living in UK cries out…

I buy them for N50k each — ‘Reverend Sister’ arrested with 15 abducted children…

“My daddy’s money makes me look chubby” – Video of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More