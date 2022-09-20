A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared her excitement and happiness online after purchasing a brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In a video captioned “iPhone 14 pro max” the happy lady took netizens on a journey of her new purchase.

She narrated that when the iphone12 and iPhone13 came out, she didn’t purchase but now that the iPhone 14 pro max was out, she wasn’t going to miss that opportunity.

The first day she went to the store, she was told that it was not available and she should come early the next day as there will be only one piece available.

She went very early the next day and made her purchase. She however noted that she was not happy that the money left her account and she prayed for a replacement.

