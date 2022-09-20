TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she…

“No man can put asunder” – Actor, Yul Edochie publicly embraces…

Nigerian lady excited as she purchases brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared her excitement and happiness online after purchasing a brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In a video captioned “iPhone 14 pro max” the happy lady took netizens on a journey of her new purchase. 

She narrated that when the iphone12 and iPhone13 came out, she didn’t purchase but now that the iPhone 14 pro max was out, she wasn’t going to miss that opportunity.

READ ALSO

Lady who had two organs says she regrets taking out one…

Nigerian lady breaks down in tears as she sees her mum…

The first day she went to the store, she was told that it was not available and she should come early the next day as there will be only one piece available. 

She went very early the next day and made her purchase. She however noted that she was not happy that the money left her account and she prayed for a replacement. 

See video here: 

@giftuti

#CapCut really excited about this purchase 🥺 #fy #iphone14promax #lagostiktok #hungary #debrecen #student #iphonetok

♬ original sound – Gift Uti

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

“No man can put asunder” – Actor, Yul Edochie publicly embraces first wife, May…

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two children after…

Mother of Twinzlove reacts after being accused by her twins’ father of…

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it respectable to marry one and…

BBNaija: Why I want Phyna to win grand prize – Doyin

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady excited as she purchases brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max (Video)

Ladies surprise their grandmother with tray of bread as she clocks 100

BBNaija: Bella reacts as Sheggz begs to get intimate with her in bed (Video)

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and sidechick

I don’t know what he used on me – Chinese lady says as she shows off Nigerian…

Whitemoney signs management deal with EME

Most Nigerian men don’t want me, they’re after my dad – Billionaire heiress, DJ…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More