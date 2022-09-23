Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8 billion

A young man identified as @guccilord26 on TikTok was spotted showcasing an expensive house, car and outfit.

In the video filmed outside of a duplex, he was seen gallivanting proudly around a mansion which he claimed he purchased at banana island.

He shared the video with the caption “EFCC should get ready cos I have only 2 years to spend 8 billion”

He mentioned that the time duration to spend all his money was just 2 years.

Some Netizens called his jewelry fake while some others asked for his help to get rich too.

Some of the comments read:

@Ogidan Olasupo: “Check the stainless gold well 😅”

@*’OFF_LINE_BOY_😈♀️✡️’*: “hope say no be only me see the nylon wen dem put for the back door😂😂😂😂”

@MKAY LYT: “ur boss no dey house you come dey worry us 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@smilezgal: “Pls help me tooo… I want to start my fashion shop”

@Prettysoul piper: “if I ask for support will he wanna help????☺☺☺☺. I like your hair”

See video here: