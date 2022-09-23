TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing…

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8…

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone…

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8 billion

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man identified as @guccilord26 on TikTok was spotted showcasing an expensive house, car and outfit.

In the video filmed outside of a duplex, he was seen gallivanting proudly around a mansion which he claimed he purchased at banana island.

He shared the video with the caption “EFCC should get ready cos I have only 2 years to spend 8 billion”

READ ALSO

Lady proudly shows off oyinbo lover whom she met on Facebook…

“I’m 29 years old but I can’t grow…

He mentioned that the time duration to spend all his money was just 2 years.

Some Netizens called his jewelry fake while some others asked for his help to get rich too.

Some of the comments read:

@Ogidan Olasupo: “Check the stainless gold well 😅”

@*’OFF_LINE_BOY_😈♀️✡️’*: “hope say no be only me see the nylon wen dem put for the back door😂😂😂😂”

@MKAY LYT: “ur boss no dey house you come dey worry us 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@smilezgal: “Pls help me tooo… I want to start my fashion shop”

@Prettysoul piper: “if I ask for support will he wanna help????☺☺☺☺. I like your hair”

See video here:

@guccilord26

2years left to spend 8billion @hypeman.morgan.fah #explore #expression #viralvideo #viral #tik_tok #tiktoknigerianigeria🇳🇬 #tiktoknigeria🇳🇬 #xyzcba #xyz #xy

♬ original sound – Hypeman Morgan

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing land

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8 billion

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

Bride-to-be breaks down in tears as she’s asked to wash plates, fetch…

Lady overjoyed as she relocates abroad with family

Man leaves cashier baffled as he pays with bundles of N10 notes

“His mother abandoned us” – Okada rider who carries little son…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who went to ease herself at a mall cries out after getting locked in…

Lady shares her heartbreaking experience after getting r*ped at 15

He’s my brother – Tems says as she describes her relationship with Drake (Video)

Men don’t want to marry us because we are virgins – Lady cries out (Video)

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8 billion

“Don’t call me lucky…I’m a badass” – Tacha brags about being self-made

Lady proudly shows off oyinbo lover whom she met on Facebook (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More