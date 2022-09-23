Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8 billion

A young man identified as @guccilord26 on TikTok was spotted showcasing an expensive house, car and outfit.
In the video filmed outside of a duplex, he was seen gallivanting proudly around a mansion which he claimed he purchased at banana island.
He shared the video with the caption “EFCC should get ready cos I have only 2 years to spend 8 billion”
He mentioned that the time duration to spend all his money was just 2 years.
Some Netizens called his jewelry fake while some others asked for his help to get rich too.
Some of the comments read:
@Ogidan Olasupo: “Check the stainless gold well 😅”
@*’OFF_LINE_BOY_😈♀️✡️’*: “hope say no be only me see the nylon wen dem put for the back door😂😂😂😂”
@MKAY LYT: “ur boss no dey house you come dey worry us 🤣🤣🤣🤣”
@smilezgal: “Pls help me tooo… I want to start my fashion shop”
@Prettysoul piper: “if I ask for support will he wanna help????☺☺☺☺. I like your hair”
See video here:
@guccilord26
2years left to spend 8billion @hypeman.morgan.fah #explore #expression #viralvideo #viral #tik_tok #tiktoknigerianigeria🇳🇬 #tiktoknigeria🇳🇬 #xyzcba #xyz #xy
