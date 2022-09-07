Nigerian officer who dumped military to become a taxi driver opens up in video

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate his anniversary as an ex-Navy officer upon leaving the force in 2019.

He also opened up that after his retirement he became a taxi driver as well as a photographer.

This was made public knowledge in a clip he shared on Tiktok via his handle @kolaonifoto to mark the day.

In the video, he revealed that he started his journey as a gallant soldier in the year 2011 but retired in the year 2019 to try something new.

He stated that fighting for his country was a daunting task, stressing that he lost good friends while in the military.

Recounting his journey, he said:

“I joined the Nigerian navy in 2011. I trained in Onne Port-harcourt. Omo! Them panel beat my life until I look like wetin I no know.

“I passed out in 2012. Started working. Got posted around Nigeria. Worked offshore and did a lot of operations in and out. I made friends and lost friends who were good soldiers fighting for their country.

“In 2019, I decided to quit to find something else to do…. Now, I’m a documentary photographer. I’m a taxi driver. I make a frames. I’m a portraitist and I still do music on the side. Life goes on.”

Watch the video: