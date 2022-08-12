Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku and wife, Remmy remarry to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Jason Njoku, the CEO of Iroko TV, and his wife, Remmy Mary Njoku, have renewed their vows.

The couple, who married on August 18, 2012 in Lagos, remarried to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

The ceremony, according to reports, took place today in the Maldives.

Some of the couple’s close friends and well-known celebrities attended the event.

Remmy’s bridal train consisted of personalities such as Uche Ogbodo, Mary Lazarus, Moyo Lawal, and Emmanuella Remmy.

Remmy and Jason have had three children following their marriage: Jason, born in 2013, Annabelle, born in 2015, and Amber, born in 2017.

In a related news, It’s a joy-filled day for popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo as she celebrates her traditional wedding with the love of her life, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

