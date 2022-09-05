Nkechi Blessing spotted with young lover following claims of dating 60-year-old man (Video)

Famous actress, Nkechi Blessing has been seen with a younger man after saying she’s dating an older man.

She had disclosed in an Instagram live session with Chidi Mike, James Brown and some others, that’s she’s now dating a 60-year-old man after her breakup with Opeyemi Falegan.

“I’m dating a 60-year-old man now and he gives me so much peace.

He does not have time for Instagram. I’m the one sharing all these scandals to him,” she said.

When questioned whether the man isn’t too old for her, Nkechi said;

“do you know the 60-year-old man I’m talking about? He lives in America and is younger than all of you on this live video.”

The 33-year-old actress was seen making out with a seemingly younger man who pecked her on the head in a recent video that has gone viral online.

Watch the video below: