I would’ve destroyed your phone – Actress, Nkechi Blessing berates fan who recorded her in hotel (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to criticize a fan for filming her at a hotel in Lagos state.

Nkechi claimed in a video she put online that while she was trying to check out of the hotel, someone noticed her and decided to record the incident.

The screen diva questioned whether the fan intended to send it to blogs and questioned the reason for the fan’s behaviour.

According to the movie, the fan is lucky that she did not intervene as soon as the recording began because if she had, she would have broken the phone.

Nkechi went on to say that it would have been more logical if the person had approached her and asked whether they may take a video selfie with her.

She continued by lashing out at Lagos residents for not minding their own business.

She said:

”You saw me in a hotel reception when I was checking out and then you brought out your phone to make a video of me. What are you making the video for? who do you want to send it to? blogs? And I was alone ooo.

”Even if I was not alone, I was with a man is it any business of yours? e get how e take affect your full generation? You get luck say I no break that phone and I dey in a very good mood this afternoon if not I go smash that phone ontop your head.”