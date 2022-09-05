“No dey advise me” – Portable warns after losing out on Headies Awards over unruly behavior (Video)

Popular singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable has issued a warning that no one should give him advice.

Recall that the Zazoo singer was nominated for two Headies Awards but fell short of winning either of them.

The artist was banned from receiving the highly coveted Award due to his disruptive behavior, which the organizers cited as evidence of his inappropriate behavior.

The 15th Headies Awards took place in Atlanta, Georgia, yesterday, September 4, with renowned Nigerian performers winning big.

Portable, who had lost out on the award, was seen urging everyone not to give him advice on what to do and what not to do in a recently uploaded video.

He claims that he will only take counsel from someone if they have paid him; only then will he pay attention to what they have to say.

He also noted that he is not in competition with anyone while singing to himself in his vehicle.

Watch the video below: