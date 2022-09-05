TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Yul Edochie sends N100k to a beautiful fan who sent…

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom…

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned…

“No dey advise me” – Portable warns after losing out on Headies Awards over unruly behavior (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable has issued a warning that no one should give him advice.

Recall that the Zazoo singer was nominated for two Headies Awards but fell short of winning either of them.

The artist was banned from receiving the highly coveted Award due to his disruptive behavior, which the organizers cited as evidence of his inappropriate behavior.

READ ALSO

Full list of winners at the Headies 2022

Buju BNXN wins Next Rated Award at 2022 Headies Awards,…

The 15th Headies Awards took place in Atlanta, Georgia, yesterday, September 4, with renowned Nigerian performers winning big.

Portable, who had lost out on the award, was seen urging everyone not to give him advice on what to do and what not to do in a recently uploaded video.

He claims that he will only take counsel from someone if they have paid him; only then will he pay attention to what they have to say.

He also noted that he is not in competition with anyone while singing to himself in his vehicle.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Yul Edochie sends N100k to a beautiful fan who sent him 1k to buy…

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom says as she shows…

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned Nwoko’s…

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older man as she flies out…

Reactions as billionaire Obi Cubana rocks skirt, suit and socks in public…

“I have realized that I made mistakes” – Ned Nwoko’s…

Man catches his babe traveling to meet another man after telling him she’s going…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“No dey advise me” – Portable warns after losing out on Headies Awards over…

Kcee sparks reactions after dedicating Headies Award to his wife and girlfriend…

#BBNaija: Moment Chomzy’s grandma and entire family danced in jubilation after…

Full list of winners at the Headies 2022

Buju BNXN wins Next Rated Award at 2022 Headies Awards, dedicates award to late…

Heartbreaking moment little girl broke down in tears after being taken to an…

Disabled boy breaks down in tears as kind man gifts him wheelchair, cash in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More