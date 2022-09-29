TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady…

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at…

“These side chicks are doing the most” – Mum…

“Now I dey London” – Man calls out relative who refused to hire him as poultry worker (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian guy who lives and works in the UK has called out a relative he said had turned him down for a job.

He addressed the relative he simply referred to as Osabo in a video message that was posted on social media.

The young man claimed that he pleaded with the owner to hire him at his poultry so that he could be feeding birds, but the man refused.

READ ALSO

Man returns to primary school after wife left him because…

Lady who suffered abuse at the hands of lover shares what…

The man then boasted of a change in circumstance, claiming that he was now in London and employed in a computer-equipped office.

He added, “God no come from your village,” as he sat down on a chair like a boss and made fun of Osabo for not giving him a job when he needed one.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady questions…

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at pharmacy (Video)

“These side chicks are doing the most” – Mum shares video of…

“Never seen a cat take rubbish from a dog”- Sophia Momodu throws shades hours…

I’ll make sure you never get married – Heartbroken lady vows to deal with…

Ghanaian big girl breaks the internet as she flaunts her expensive birthday…

Man shares video of tomato sellers who scam customers on highway

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“She couldn’t recognise me” – Mum in tears as she…

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks outrage

Lady leaves lecture hall after falling under encounter of ‘holy…

Man returns to primary school after wife left him because he’s not educated

“Now I dey London” – Man calls out relative who refused to hire him as…

Mixed reactions as woman sneaks up on policeman and carries his gun (Video)

“Starboy no dey do too much; if I knack you one, na boy” – Wizkid tells dancer…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More