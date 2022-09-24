“Osuofia in London part 2” – Video of Sabinus in London stirs reactions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian comedian, Oga Sabinus, was recently spotted on the streets of london with his regular comic outfit.

The comedian had just arrived lagos for an event and was spotted in his oversized trousers, blue shirt and really short tie.

The video was captioned:
“Oga Sabinus don arrive london. Make i find where i fit see small trouble. 30 september lighthouse event centre. Get your tickets or tell a friend to tell a friend!!! Link in my bio to get ticket.”

Some of the comments read:
Kunleremiofficial: “chaii sabinus don go london. Dem go soon arrest am ooo

Lorrdsky: “they didnt seize this shoe at the airport?

mariselle4: “looking for who to greet “broda gudafunoon, how’s da family”

See video here:

