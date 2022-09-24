TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8…

52-years-old woman welcomes triplets after 18 years of waiting

“I’ll finish you tonight” – Bride vows after groom gifted her…

Peter Obi reacts as newly wedded couple attend ObiDient rally in Abuja straight from their wedding (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, praised a Nigerian couple who attended the 1 million-man march in Abuja on Saturday.

The man and his wife came straight from the wedding venue to join the solidarity march in support of Obi.

In a video making the rounds online, the bride was seen still wearing her immaculate, white flowing gown and the groom still donning his suit.

READ ALSO

Peter Obi does not have the experience to run Nigeria…

Peter Obi storms Osun; pulls massive crowd ahead of…

Reacting to this, the presidential candidate congratulated the unnamed couple while wishing them a blissful married life.

In his words;

“Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the Obidient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too!

Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children, who will grow up in a united, secure and productive Nigeria. -PO

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8 billion

52-years-old woman welcomes triplets after 18 years of waiting

“I’ll finish you tonight” – Bride vows after groom gifted her visa on wedding…

Lady shares her heartbreaking experience after getting r*ped at 15

We let our emotions get the best of us – Twinzlove apologizes to their…

Lady breaks down in tears as her only daughter travels abroad to live with dad…

I’m walking round Dubai airport and nobody has begged me – Sabinus shades…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Peter Obi reacts as newly wedded couple attend ObiDient rally in Abuja straight…

Beautiful Nigerian lady marries lover one year she made the first move

Nigerian lady in disbelief as her Ghanaian landlord bans female tenants from…

“Her mother doesn’t want us to talk” – Man sneaks to…

Gateman crashes madam’s car while learning how to drive in her absence (Video)

I can’t be Hermes’ third girlfriend – Allysyn insists

“I can’t do this anymore, it’s over” – Bella tells…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More