Peter Obi reacts as newly wedded couple attend ObiDient rally in Abuja straight from their wedding (Video)

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, praised a Nigerian couple who attended the 1 million-man march in Abuja on Saturday.

The man and his wife came straight from the wedding venue to join the solidarity march in support of Obi.

In a video making the rounds online, the bride was seen still wearing her immaculate, white flowing gown and the groom still donning his suit.

Reacting to this, the presidential candidate congratulated the unnamed couple while wishing them a blissful married life.

In his words;

“Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the Obidient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too!

Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children, who will grow up in a united, secure and productive Nigeria. -PO”