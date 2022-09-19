TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is…

Portable jubilates as Davido re-follows him on Instagram weeks after Osun election saga

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial music star, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable is excited as Davido re-follows him.

The singer who couldn’t hide his joy took to his social media page to reveal that Davido has re-followed him ok Instagram.

Davido had unfollowed the ‘Zazoo’ crooner for showing support for Oyetola, Davido’s uncle’s opponent in the Osun state governorship election.

READ ALSO

Dem go give you 5 percent – Portable previews song about…

Portable sends shoutout to Wizkid, says their song will top…

Portable had thrown his weight behind Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Davido on the other hand, supported his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who eventually emerged the winner of the poll.

Months after unfollowing him, the singer has re-followed him making Portable thoroughly excited.

He took to the photo sharing platform to hail the DMW boss for following him back on Instagram.

See his post below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle Suleman and Shan…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he breaks news of…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is lying – Speed…

Halima Abubakar finally reveals how she met Apostle Suleiman, threatens to…

I may reunite with my ex-husband – Chacha Eke says

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

“No man can put asunder” – Actor, Yul Edochie publicly embraces first wife, May…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it respectable to marry one and…

Portable jubilates as Davido re-follows him on Instagram weeks after Osun…

“I just like bad bois” – Shan George reveals she’s crushing on…

Woman finally changes her hairstyle after 21 years, cuts down her dreads (Video)

“What happened to his backside?” – Rare video of Bobrisky…

Lady shows off her oyinbo ‘sugar daddy’ who’s funding her…

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More