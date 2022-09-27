“She asked me to leave the room” – Man surprised as little sister covers herself while dressing

A young man identified as Stephen Emmanuel on TikTok has expressed surprise at his little sister’s behavior.

The little girl was seen shielding her unclad body from her big brother while trying to change her clothes and her brother seemed surprised because she was acting like an adult.

The caption read:

“My little sister told me to go out because she wants to wear her underwear.”

Netizens shared their thoughts regarding the video.

@NmaOgbodo: “I like her, she’s intelligent. She knows what should and should not be done🥰🥰”

@oma__$$: “respect that and please give the young lady privacy.. I love her already”

@amaka Divine: “after bathing my little bro he will tell me to excuse him that he want to wear his clothes imagine person wey i bath😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@miss_ezeani: “You should actually excuse her. That’ll help reinforce her sense of boundaries.”

