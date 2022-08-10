Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko name their newborn baby [Video]

Renowned Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, have named their newborn child on Wednesday, August 10.

It can be recalled that thespian welcomed her second child on June 29 –same day which her first son celebrated his second birthday.

The couple had taken to their separate Instagram pages to share the wonderful news to their fans and colleagues while also sharing stunning pictures.

The mother of two has now shared a video from their child’s naming ceremony today.

The couple named their new born child: Prince Khalifa Chimka Nwaorah Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels, sharing the video, wrote: “The gathering of family and friends for the naming of our new born baby Prince Khalifa Chimka Nwaorah Ned Nwoko”.

Watch the video below: