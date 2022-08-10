TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to…

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to…

Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko name their newborn baby [Video]

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Renowned Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, have named their newborn child on Wednesday, August 10.

It can be recalled that thespian welcomed her second child on June 29 –same day which her first son celebrated his second birthday.

The couple had taken to their separate Instagram pages to share the wonderful news to their fans and colleagues while also sharing stunning pictures.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels reacts after her ex-lover, Somadina Adinma…

Regina Daniels reacts to Somadina Adinma’s comment on her…

The mother of two has now shared a video from their child’s naming ceremony today.

The couple named their new born child: Prince Khalifa Chimka Nwaorah Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels, sharing the video, wrote: “The gathering of family and friends for the naming of our new born baby Prince Khalifa Chimka Nwaorah Ned Nwoko”.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia…

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

Moment Kizz Daniel arrived police station in Tanzania following arrest for…

#BBNaija: What my mother said to me when I told her that I wanted to get rid of…

I’ve never collected N10k from him – Lady cries uncontrollably after discovering…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“He’ll thank us one day” – Nigerian man says as he secures Mexican…

Owo Church Attack: Identities of the five arrested suspects revealed (Photos)

Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko name their newborn baby [Video]

Kenyan lady proposes to Nigerian man with car gift (Video)

DJ Cuppy drops hints for those interested in her as she reveals why she’s still…

“Everything in Nigeria has gone up” – Pastor warns Nigerians to…

Young man excited as he relocates from Poland to Nigeria in search of better…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More