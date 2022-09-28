Sheggz receives N2m, iPhone 14, other complimentary items as welcome gifts from fans (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Sheggz has received loads of gifts from fans.

Recall that some days ago, the housemate and two others were kicked out of the show.

Following his eviction, the BBNaija star has received a grand welcome from his admiring fans.

In a video uploaded online, the socialite was seen appreciating his fans for their love and support for him through out his stay in the house.

It was reported that Sheggz received two million naira, an iPhone 14 along with other complimentary items.

Watch the video below;

In reaction, _kissiwaaa1 wrote: Given what happened to him on stage and the toxicity I think he deserves all of this

adunni__ wrote: I thought the country is hard.

iam_sekemii wrote: Biggest shoutout to #SHEGGZ FC ¢ & Thank you for loving my baby unconditionall