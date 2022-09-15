“Some of you are hypocrites” – Don Jazzy slams netizens criticizing him for promoting s3xual product (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, a music executive has slammed netizens criticizing him for product sexual product.

Don Jazzy previously posted a disturbing video of a slippery cucumber being used to promote a sexual product.

Many people were offended by the video and criticized him.

The Mavins singer called them hypocrites, pointing out that many of those who openly condemn things go behind closed doors to buy them.

According to him, the brand has seen a surge in traffic as a result of his promotion.

Don Jazzy revealed how he tries as much as possible to support people’s business/hustle by either posting their songs or comedy skits.

However, many fail to stream the songs or download the video but immediately they saw the video, engagement tripled.

He said;

“So I think some of you are hypocrites. Everyday I try as much as possible to support people’s business and people’s hustle by either posting their songs or comedy skits.

Some of you look at it and keep scrolling. That’s fine – maybe you didn’t like the content, that’s okay – we will keep hustling. Now I post slippery cucumber and the number is crazy.

Some people complained that they don’t like it then keep scrolling”.

