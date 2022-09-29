“Starboy no dey do too much; if I knack you one, na boy” – Wizkid tells dancer during concert (Video)

Popular singer, Wizkid has stirred reactions after boasting about his ability to father boys.

During his performance at Apple Music, Big Wiz warned a dancer that she would become pregnant if they had an intimate relationship.

She was performing a sensuous dance throughout the presentation, and when she did a split, the Joro’ crooner was so stunned that he had to suspend the show.

“Baby girl me I no like to do too much, If I knack you one na boy,” he then continued his performance.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, IG user__jayofficial_ wrote; No be lie 😂😂big wiz🙌🏾🤧❤️

pjbeautyempire; 😂😂😂😂only 1 Wizzy

wilson_4l_; Prophet Big Wiz 😂❤️

starboy_lewis22; Naso ooo but 1 baby girl don join ❤️

stemz_dahproduza; When ur … get nafdac registration number ____Na legit

sandypreneur; Man has 3 boys! E full body joor😂😂😂👏👏