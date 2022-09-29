TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady named Ima on Twitter has shared messages between herself and her lover to show off the love they both share.

The texts sent to her by her lover included a lot of pet names. He professed his love for her and told her that he would rather spend one lifetime with her than face all ages of the world alone.

In the post captioned “waking up to messages like this in a relationship”, her lover’s message read:

“My baby, my heartbeat, the key to my heart, my sweetheart and motivator, the air I breathe, it’s another day for me to remind myself that I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone. You mean the world to me”

The post also included her reply to this message. She said:

“I’ve been staring at your texts for like 10 minutes straight. Aww can’t heart you less my teddy bear. This just made my day.”

