TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

“My daddy’s money makes me look chubby” –…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush”…

Viral video of kind oyinbo man bottle-feeding baby stirs reactions

Entertainment
By Shalom

Netizens on social media have reacted to a trending video of a white man babysitting a little baby.

In the video making rounds online, the white man was captured bottle-feeding the little baby who laid peacefully in his arms.

Reacting to the video, netizens commended him for his efforts in taking care of the little baby.

READ ALSO

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older…

My girlfriend is the one feeding me – Victor Osimhen reveals…

@maggiebraham1 said:
“May God continue to bless you and your extended family.”

@tallison101 wrote:
“I wish I could help take care of those precious children.”

@mercies50 noted:
“This here is what heavens look like. Loving with no boundaries. I love charity work.”

@mellodee67 added:
“This is rainbow nation, I like that and continue to do that God will bless you gentleman.”

@345mary15 added:
“Lovely but it seems it’s too much ur even bare footing.”

@travelhelp77

#worldwidejoyev #uganda #kids #baby #milk #gamila #fyp #fy

♬ original sound – Travelhelp7 (2)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

“My daddy’s money makes me look chubby” – Video of…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush” – Lady leaks…

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears,…

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over ill-treatment of her…

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

Viral video of kind oyinbo man bottle-feeding baby stirs reactions

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

I thought I was a hotcake, but no male housemate rushed me – Diana (Video)

Nigerian student gets married to her coursemate amid ASUU strike

Nigerians celebrate passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Owambe party (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More