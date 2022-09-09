Viral video of kind oyinbo man bottle-feeding baby stirs reactions

Netizens on social media have reacted to a trending video of a white man babysitting a little baby.
In the video making rounds online, the white man was captured bottle-feeding the little baby who laid peacefully in his arms.
Reacting to the video, netizens commended him for his efforts in taking care of the little baby.
@maggiebraham1 said:
“May God continue to bless you and your extended family.”
@tallison101 wrote:
“I wish I could help take care of those precious children.”
@mercies50 noted:
“This here is what heavens look like. Loving with no boundaries. I love charity work.”
@mellodee67 added:
“This is rainbow nation, I like that and continue to do that God will bless you gentleman.”
@345mary15 added:
“Lovely but it seems it’s too much ur even bare footing.”
@travelhelp77
#worldwidejoyev #uganda #kids #baby #milk #gamila #fyp #fy
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES