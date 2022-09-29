‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at pharmacy (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney has bumped into his colleague, Angel and they made sure to capture the special moment.

The reality TV stars ran into each other at the pharmacy while shopping for unnamed supplies.

White Money shared a video of Angel playing with him in the store on social media.

He asked her who would accept to be her friend after she had seemingly referred to him as her boyfriend. She continued by saying that she is truly looking for a boyfriend right now.

You guys look at who I met at the pharmacy, Angel could be heard telling supporters as she planted kisses on his cheek.

The BBNaija winner then made fun of their visit, joking, “We came to buy things.” The two stars laughed as soon as he said that since they knew exactly what he meant.

Watch the video below:

