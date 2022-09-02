TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“We shall meet in the future” – Lecturer tells project students as he relocates abroad

News
By Ezie Innocent

A university lecturer has abandoned his project students as he travels abroad in search of a better life.

For the past seven months, federal universities across the country have been shut down due to strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

While countless meetings have been held by the union with representatives of the FG, there seems to be an impasse on reaching a mutual agreement.

A lecturer, identified as Dr. Oyedele has decided to leave the country to search for a better life abroad.

He took to the class group to notify his project students that he has resigned and is leaving the country.

Good day to all of you. I have this important announcement to make. I will not be able to read and sign your projects when ASUU strike ends. I resigned last month to pursue other issues in my life. I left the country already. We shall meet later in the future, he said.

See screenshots of his message below;

 

