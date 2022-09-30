You must give me 1% from that 5% I gave you – Carter Efe tells Berri Tiga on birthday

Popular singer and comedian Carter Efe and Berri seemed to have put an end to their feud as they recently chatted online.

On September 29, Efe’s birthday, the two engaged in conversation on Instagram Live, during which the comedian made an odd request.

He jokingly requested 1% of the 5% Berri supposedly offered him as his take for Machala.

It would be recalled that Tiga claimed to have written and performed all of the song’s vocals, however the skit producer had first offered him a 95-5 percent contract despite being the idea creator.

But while Berri was wishing him a good birthday today, Carter Efe brought up his complaint and requested 1 percent of the alleged 5 percent as a birthday gift.

Watch the video below: