“Oga you don reach 34” – Reactions as Carter Efe marks 21st birthday with stunning photos

By Ezie Innocent

Popular skit maker Carter Efe is marking his 21st birthday today and has decided to celebrate in a unique way.

The content creator who recently signed a multi-million naira deal, took to his social media page to announce that he has turned 21 years today, September 29.

READ ALSO

Carter Efe shared some lovely pictures of him posing beside a luxurious car in Dubai as he also used the popular Wizkid’s bird icon in his caption.

While many have taken to different social media platforms to celebrate Carter, others are, however, insisting that 21 is not his real age.

See some reactions gathered from Instagram users below:

siryomex wrote: “you dey rip your own age again”

shaka_shakor wrote: “Happy birthday second MACHALA. But this BIG 27 ME NO understand oh. How come am older than you This life no balance ooh”

 

