50-year-old man arrested for turning 14-year-old daughter to s*x machine

Entertainment
By Shalom

50-year-old Olukoyade Joseph has been arrested for beating, s*xually defiling his 14 year old daughter and turning her to a “s*x machine”.

The man denied sedating her and said it was his first time ever but his daughter confirmed otherwise.

On October 6th, he was arrested at his residence at akinbo phase 2 and the so-safe corps spokesman spoke to the press.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, and pleaded for mercy after realising that there is nowhere to hide a secret deals with his innocent daughter” Moruf Yusuf, so-safe corps spokesman said.

“It was gathered that the victim accused her father of sleeping with her after sedating her with drugs.” 

“I only use to notice a white discharges from my pr*vate part.” Yusuf quoted the little girl.

 

