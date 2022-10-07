Mum caught and arrested after abandoning her baby with a note

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A 23-year-old lady who abandoned her three-month old child in South Africa has been arrested after she turned herself in.

She abandoned the child because she didn’t have the means to raise the child and she needed help after being ignored by social workers.

Her note read:

“You might be wondering why I abandon my baby don’t want that just help her if you can or call authorities but don’t judge me I have spoken twice with social workers day willing to assist I know this looks bad but I had no option the system is fragile and we can’t even abort safely any more hospitals have strict rules.”

The baby was found near a stream in Dawncrest, KwaZulu Natal Province on Monday, October 3, 2022 by a man who was picking mangoes.

 

