“Abeg carry your pikin” – Comedian AY bundles little girl out of stage over crazy dance moves (Video)

A little girl recently shocked comedian Ayo Makun after exhibiting her impressive dance moves on stage.

In a video shared by incredibleeazy on TikTok, the little girl was seen dancing like an adult and the host of the ceremony, AY, was shocked.

The event which happened to be the dancing girl’s birthday was hosted by comedian AY. He was so surprised at her dancing skills that he carried her and comically asked her parents to come and take her away.

See reactions below.

@user2077379362033:”is the gben for me happy birthday love grow and Excel in Christ ❤️❤️❤️.”

@goodness john:“This is the calmest dancer I’ve seen for the style of dance😂.”

@Kalu_Helen86:“So cute the way he carried her.”

@user9974662495883:“happy birthday beautiful Queen grow gracefully.”

