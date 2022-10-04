TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims…

“She for no just kuku talk” — Mixed reactions trail Amaka’s…

“Her dad abandoned us”- Mother of little girl who…

“Abeg carry your pikin” – Comedian AY bundles little girl out of stage over crazy dance moves (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A little girl recently shocked comedian Ayo Makun after exhibiting her impressive dance moves on stage.

In a video shared by incredibleeazy on TikTok, the little girl was seen dancing like an adult and the host of the ceremony, AY, was shocked.

The event which happened to be the dancing girl’s birthday was hosted by comedian AY. He was so surprised at her dancing skills that he carried her and comically asked her parents to come and take her away.

READ ALSO

Little girl breaks down in tears after getting informed that…

“She asked me to leave the room” – Man…

See reactions below.

@user2077379362033:”is the gben for me happy birthday love grow and Excel in Christ ❤️❤️❤️.”

@goodness john:“This is the calmest dancer I’ve seen for the style of dance😂.”

@Kalu_Helen86:“So cute the way he carried her.”

@user9974662495883:“happy birthday beautiful Queen grow gracefully.”

See video here:

@incredibleeazy

🤣🤣🤣🤣 UNCLE AY said come carry your pikin #fyp #trending #viral #fypシ #incredibleeazy #dance #foryou

♬ original sound – Incredibleeazy

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims to be his…

“She for no just kuku talk” — Mixed reactions trail Amaka’s congratulation to…

“Her dad abandoned us”- Mother of little girl who joined…

#BBNaija 7: Why Phyna does not deserve to win – Daniel Regha

“That tongue can do wonders” – Reactions as Nigerian lady…

“I wanted a showstepping dress” – Lady behind BBNaija winner,…

UNIPORT student allegedly sells his k!dney to buy iPhone 14 for his girlfriend

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Abeg carry your pikin” – Comedian AY bundles little girl out…

“Please stop” – Chioma reacts as Davido’s cousin, Clarke…

“I no dey use my girlfriend play” – Boyfriend of James…

Funny video shows moment Mercy Eke ran away from horse during video shoot

Alleged Nigerian soldier reacts after spotting man beating girlfriend in 1 room…

Actress, Aunty Ramota heartbroken after seeing fufu in new phone she purchased

BBNaija winner, Phyna receives N50m cash prize, car (Videos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More