UNIPORT student allegedly sells his k!dney to buy iPhone 14 for his girlfriend

According to reports, a young Nigerian man sold his kidney in order to purchase the brand-new iPhone, which costs more than N1.4 million.

It was gathered that the young guy, a student at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), purchased an iPhone 14 following the operation.

He purchased the pricey phone for his lover out of the depth of his love for her.

In a photo collage that is going viral on social media, he is seen holding an iPhone and exposing his belly, with a plaster covering the area on his right side where the kidney should be.

A social media user who related the account, wrote; ”Uniport Student have just sold his KIDNEY To buy IPHONE 14 I for his Girlfriend

Him say he too love the girl”

